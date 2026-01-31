ChatGPT and Google Gemini increasingly cite Elon Musk’s Grokipedia

ChatGPT is not the only chatbot citing Grokipedia, Elon Musk’s AI-generated alternative to Wikipedia. New data shows that Google’s AI Overviews, AI Mode, and Gemini, along with Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity, are also beginning to reference the platform.

Grokipedia launched in late October as part of Musk’s xAI ecosystem. Although it remains a minor source overall, analysts say its visibility across AI tools is rising.

Ahrefs Head of Marketing Strategy and Research Glen Allsopp told The Verge that Grokipedia appeared in more than 263,000 ChatGPT responses out of 13.6 million prompts tested. By comparison, English-language Wikipedia appeared in nearly 2.9 million responses.

Grokipedia citations rise across AI platforms

Data from the marketing platform Profound shows Grokipedia now accounts for roughly 0.01 to 0.02% of daily ChatGPT citations, a small but growing share since mid-November. Reportedly, a similar increase across Google’s AI products since December, though Grokipedia remains far behind established reference sites.

Allsopp said Grokipedia appears most frequently in ChatGPT responses, with smaller numbers seen in Gemini, Copilot, AI Overviews, and Perplexity. Experts say AI tools often cite Grokipedia for niche or highly specific queries rather than sensitive topics.

Unlike Wikipedia, Grokipedia is generated and edited by xAI’s chatbot Grok, with limited human oversight. Experts have cautioned that this makes it prone to errors, biases, and data tampering. Trinity College Dublin Chair of Technology and Society Taha Yasseri said that fluency is easily confused with reliability.

OpenAI spokesperson Shaokyi Amdo said that ChatGPT utilises a variety of sources that are all accessible to the public and includes citations to make users aware of their reliability.