UFC 325: How much is Quillan Salkilld earning in 2026?

The 2025 season has emerged as a period of significant shifts in UFC global talent. Quillan Salkilld’s spectacular performance have established him as one of the promotion’s most interesting prospects. Within a few months, he has cultivated a growing fanbase and become a trending topic of debate across MMA communities.

The 26-year-old aims to extend that run and further consolidate his standing in the lightweight division. Beyond his momentum, focus is now turning to Salkilld’s net worth as he continues his rapid rise in the UFC.

Quillan Salkilld: Net worth, career earnings and UFC bonuses in 2026

Quillan Salkilld remains early in his UFC run and has already made an impactful presence felt across the promotion. His performances have sparked buzz in each of his last three UFC appearances and across social media. Following these three UFC outings, Salkilld has reportedly built an estimated net worth of around $300,000, according to CollegeNetWorth.com.

The figure is seen as a dynamic combination of sponsorship deals, fight purses, and earnings from his pre-UFC career. While Salkilld’s specific contract terms remain confidential, his recent activity provides a clear picture of his financial growth.

For instance, in his UFC debut against Anshul Jubli at UFC 312, he earned a $12,000 show purse along with a $12,000 win bonus. By contrast in his subsequent bout against Yanal Ashmouz, he earned an increased $18,000 flat purse but did not secure an additional performance bonus.

Salkilld’s magnificent performance marks his dominance in just seven flights, during which he has knocked out most of his opponents. With UFC 325 is just around the corner, hype is reaching a fewer pitch. Additionally, he is looking to expand his fanbase, a move that could significantly level his fight purse as fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming events.