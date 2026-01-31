David, Victoria Beckham take the high road amid Brooklyn snub

Brooklyn Beckham's scathing post draws 'silent' response from David & Victoria Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly taken the high road in the wake of Brooklyn Beckham's harsh post against his parents.



Celebrity journalist Rob Shuter, who has reported on the matter in his Naughty But Nice Substack, says the power couple has avoided publicly addressing the allegations their elder son levelled against them.

An unnamed family source tells the reporter that Brooklyn had not been an easy kid to handle, leading the pair to take a cautious approach in dealing with him.

“They’re not going negative — yet,” the insider adds. “But trust me, they know everything about this kid. And it hasn’t been easy.”

The source alleges that the 26-year-old's behaviour has not been up to the mark since the start. “There’s been a lot of bad — very bad — behavior the family quietly covered up for years."

In his Substack, Shuter also adds the insider's account claiming Brooklyn also acted entitled because he "inherited money, access, and power he never earned. That changes a person — especially when no one ever says no.”

Amid this, David and Victoria took what could be implied as a 'silent' approach, as the source alleges they are “protecting him — and the brand. But don’t confuse silence with innocence.”