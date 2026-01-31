Priscilla Presley accused of lying about not marrying again after Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley lied about not marrying after Elvis Presley?

Priscilla Presley reportedly married ex Marco Garibaldi but kept it a secret to continue being linked to Elvis Presley.

Priscilla has maintained throughout that no one could replace the King of Rock 'n' Roll for her and that that’s the reason she never married again.

Priscilla's former business partners, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko have filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against her and Navarone Garibaldi, 38, her son with Marco. They have claimed that the matriarch was secretly married to Marco but kept it hidden to continue being linked to the Elvis Presley estate via her daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

They claimed that Navarone told them she did this so "she could still maintain her connection to Elvis and live off of his legacy by using the Presley name," per Radar Online.

The docs also claimed that Priscilla funneled money from Lisa Marie's trust and used it to "fund Navarone's lifestyle and drug addiction."

Priscilla’s attorney Marty Singer has responded to the allegation and denied them.

"It is also fabricated that Priscilla funneled money from Lisa Marie's trust to support her son Navarone and that Kruse secured a multimillion-dollar payout for Navarone," he noted.

"The claims by Kruse and her attorney, who wants his 15 minutes of fame, are shameful conduct to try to deflect the court and the public from the multimillion-dollar tort claims by my client against Kruse and her cohorts for elder abuse and misappropriation," he added.

Prsiclla and Elvis Presley got divorced in 1973 after six years of marriage. She went on to be in a relationship with Marco for 22 years.