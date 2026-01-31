Catherine O'Hara's last shocking moments revealed

Details about Catherine O'Hara's medical emergency before death come to light

Catherine O'Hara, at 71, passed away on Jan. 30. In the wake of her death, several reports emerged, providing a picture of what happened to her in her final moments.

According to the Daily Mail, a medical emergency call was from her Brentwood home around 5 AM on Friday.

"At 4:48 a.m., we responded to a request for medical aid to that address and transported an approximately 70-year-old female in serious condition," an LAFD spokesperson told the tabloid.

An audio recording obtained by the outlet revealed that the actress was having "difficulty breathing." First responders rushed her to a nearby hospital.

However, hours after her arrival, Catherine was pronounced dead. It is worth noting that the iconic actress was suffering from an extremely rare condition called Situs inversus.

There is no confirmation that the condition plays a role in her death because her cause of death has not been revealed yet.

It is also pertinent to note that Emmy's last September marked Catherine's last public appearance, during which signs of frailty were visible on the actress, according to reports.

Meanwhile, the well-known actress has two sons with her husband, Bo Welch.