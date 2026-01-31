Rosanna Arquette opens up about Toto’s song 'Rosanna'

Rosanna Arquette has cleared the air about Toto’s song Rosanna.

While giving an interview to PEOPLE magazine, the 66-year-old American actress stated that the rock band Toto’s hit track Rosanna is not about her, but she thinks they took inspiration from her.

Arquette said, “People come up to me about that all the time.”

Notably, Toto's David Paich wrote the song in the early 1980s when she was dating the band’s founding member Steve Porcaro.

Even though Paich used her name for the title, the Nowhere to Run star still thinks the song is not a tribute to her.

Arquette noted, “I was around them all the time. They were wonderful musicians.”

The one popular 1989 ballad by Peter Gabriel, In Your Eyes, is about her.

“That was about me,” she quipped. However, the song became famous after it was played during a scene in the film Say Anything.

“I love musicians. Most of my friends are musicians. Chrissie Hynde is my daughter's Godmother," Arquette said, alluding to the lead singer of The Pretenders.

"There’s something about the power and the energy of music. It’s really healing. It's the language that we all understand, and it truly communicates without words. It's just a feeling, and I love it,” she stated.