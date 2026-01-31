Catherine O'Hara's family annouces 'celebration of life' in honor of late star

Catherine O'Hara's family set to celebrate actress' life in special event

Catherine O'Hara's family has decided to honor the Schitt’s Creek star’s legacy with a celebration of her career.

O’Hara passed away on January 30, leaving fans and friends both shocked. The actress was 71. It was revealed after her death that she suffered from a brief illness before her passing away. Paramedics were called to her home when she had difficulty breathing and the actress was taken to the hospital in a "serious" condition.

The Home Alone star’s surviving family members includer her husband Bo Welch, their sons Matthew and Luke, as well as the actresses' siblings Michael O’Hara; Mary Margaret O’Hara, Maureen Jolley, Marcus O‘Hara, Tom O’Hara, and Patricia Wallice.

After her shocking death, the family revealed that they’re going to host "a private celebration of life will be held by the family," per Entertainment Weekly.

O’Hara and Bo met while working on Beetlejuice in 1988. Bo was the production designer and the beloved Schitt’s Creek matriarch played eccentric sculptor Delia Deetz. The film also starred Michael Keaton as the titular character and Winona Ryder as Delia's moody stepdaughter Lydia.

The couple went on to get married in 1992.

O’Hara credited Beetlejuice helmer Tim Burton for playing matchmaker between her and Bo.

"Our first day of shooting at the [Deetz] house was the day that Bo finally asked me out, so that’s what I see when I look at the scenes we shot there," O'Hara told InStyle in January 2018. "Matchmaking Tim Burton!"

Catherine O'Hara's most memorable role came in Schitt's Creek, where she played out-of-work actress and self-absorbed mom Moira Rose. Her unique accent in the show and big words she often used set both her character and the show apart form others, and it was all her own talent!