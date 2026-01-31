Prince William and Kate's 'love' for Andrew comes to haunt the royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's supporters continue to hit back at royal family fans in response to online attacks targeting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple's supporters have unearthed a report implying the future king and his wife would prefer former prince Andrew as their neighbor over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The 2023 report was based on a royal expert's commentary following Harry and Meghan's eviction from Frogmore Cottage after King Charles's younger son had targeted the royal family in his memoir "Spare".

"William and Kate would prefer Andrew as neighbour over Harry and Meghan, claims royal commentator," read the title of the report circulated by the US-based couple's supporters.

"They don't want Harry and Meghan as their near neighbours, said commentator Jennie Bond," the report read.

Commenting on the report, a Meghan and Harry fan page wrote, "William and Kate scrambling to distance themselves from Andrew now is far too little, far too late. They made a point of showing their love for him when it suited them. Now they want the world to forget. Receipts are forever."

Notably, Jennie Bond, a former BBC royal correspondent, is know as quite supportive of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex .

The royal expert has defended Prince Harry and Meghan's business ventures after their departure from the UK.

Meanwhile, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is preparing to leave Royal Lodge, a royal residence he has shared with former wife Sarah Ferguson for decades.

In October last year, King Charles III asked his younger brother to leave Royal Lodge after the monarch stripped him of his royal titles for his links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.