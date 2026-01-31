Jason Derulo's career takes turn as he marks major milestone

Jason Derulo calls it a day for his pop icon persona

In 2009, Whatcha Say was dropped, showcasing Jason Derulo in a groovy, appealing pop icon avatar. Now, he says it's time to say goodbye to this persona.



However, he doesn't plan to bid farewell only with an announcement, given that he has been in the 'rockstar version' for years.

Thus, the Slow Low hitmaker has announced a mega tour, reportedly his biggest ever, called The Last Dance Tour. In addition, he is releasing an album with the same name, with the first part already released.

In a chat with The U.S. Sun, the musician explains that the upcoming tour will be his last as 'Jason', the version fans have known so far.

"It’s my last bow. It’s the curtain call for the Jason that you’ve always known. But it’s a celebration of the past and an introduction to what is to come."

However, Derulo clarifies this does not mean he is retiring; it's quite the opposite. So it is a retirement of one version of me and the start of a new one.”

The 36-year-old credits the change to the time that led him to take a new direction. “I’m a different human being than I was ten years ago. The music slowly does the same."

He continues, “It slowly starts to morph into something different and I want to do something completely different."

“But this first part is a bow to what I’ve done in the past and should feel nostalgic and have elements of me throughout the years. And the next half will be that dramatic change," Derulo concludes.