Here's why Catherine O’Hara could not film for second season of 'The Studio'

It is being reported that Catherine O’Hara could not film the sophomore season of The Studio just days before her death.

For those unaware, the Canadian-American actress and comedian passed away at the age of 71 on January 30, 2026.

CAA, the agency that represented O'Hara, issued a statement revealing that she died “at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness.”

The late actress, famous for her roles in Schitt's Creek and Home Alone, was about to start filming her role as Patty Leigh on The Studio when production began in mid-January.

An insider told The Sun that O'Hara was all set to appear in some early scenes of The Studio but some “personal matters” made changes in the schedule.

The source stated, “She was scheduled to film, but they reworked the schedule to focus on scenes without her character.”

“It was not widely known she was dealing with any health or major issues. I don't believe she ever filmed anything for season two,” the insider noted.

For those unaware, O’Hara, best-known for playing Macaulay Culkin’s mother in Home Alone, appeared in the first season of The Studio alongside Seth Rogen, Dave Franco, Zoë Kravitz, Ron Howard, Martin Scorsese, Chase Sui Wonders, and others.