Beckhams At War: Piers Morgan discusses Brooklyn Beckham's feud on his show

Piers Morgan discussed the Beckham family feud in the latest episode of his show Piers Uncensored on Friday.

In a teaser shared on social media hours before the show went on air, the journalist told his followers to expect "fireworks".

"ON'T MISS TONIGHT. THE BECKHAM FAMILY FEUD HAS GONE NUCLEAR. CATCH UP ON ALL THE LATEST REVELATIONS ON @piersuncensored AT 23:30 ON @channel5_tv EXPECT FIREWORKS," read caption of a post shared on his show's social media accounts.

Earlier this month, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, the oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, accused his "controlling" parents of trying to ruin his marriage and said he did not want to reconcile with them, laying bare his family feud for the first time in public.

Brooklyn, 26, said his parents had placed "countless lies" in the media to preserve the facade of a perfect family when in fact the family's "Brand Beckham" business always came first.

David Beckham declined to comment to reporters about Brooklyn's allegations.

Reports of tension between Brooklyn and his parents started soon after he wedded actor Nicola Peltz, the daughter of U.S. billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, in 2022.

Brooklyn said for years he had made "every effort" to keep the matter private, but he now had no choice but to "tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been published".

He said his parents had been "trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding" and had pressurised him to sign away the rights to his name, a step he had refused.

Piers Morgan is known as staunch critic of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle after the couple quit their royal duties over differences with the royal family.

Royal family supporters on social media have voiced support for David and Victoria.