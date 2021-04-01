close
Thu Apr 01, 2021
April 1, 2021

Ukrainian ambassador calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Markian Chuchuk, Ukrainian ambassador to Pakistan called on COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, at the GHQ Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation came under discussion. The COAS said Pakistan attaches great importance to furthering bilateral relations with Ukraine in all domains.

The envoy appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process. Both sides reiterated the commitment for expanding bilateral engagements through structured forums and regular exchanges, particularly with respect to defence cooperation.

