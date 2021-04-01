Indus Motor awarded first prize by Global Compact Network Pakistan

Karachi: Indus Motor Company (IMC) won the top position at ‘Living the Global Compact Best Practices Sustainability Awards 2020’ hosted by the UN Global Compact Network Pakistan.

This is the sixth year in a row that IMC has won this award in recognition of its integrating the 10 Principles of United Nations Global Compact and for embracing the UN Sustainable Development Goals in its business operations.

The objective of the Global Compact Network Pakistan is to promote the ten principles of UN Global Compact on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption and assist companies and other stakeholders to engage in strategic CSR initiatives and programs. So far over 80 business enterprises are on board with the network.

“We’re privileged to have been honoured with this top award.It not only acknowledges IMC’s commitment towards strategic and sustainable CSR, but also appreciates its efforts in reporting globally the practical implementation of all the SDGs through its various CSR projects.The Global Compact Network Pakistan is playing a critical role in creating awareness and helping to develop the social outlook of businesses in the country which is commendable”, said CEO Indus Motor, Ali Asghar Jamali.***