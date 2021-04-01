PM invites Bahrain premier to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday invited Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince to visit Pakistan and hoped that the brotherly ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Bahrain will continue to prosper and strengthen in the years ahead.

He extended the invitation after he received a telephone call from Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The Crown Prince inquired after the prime minister’s health and wished him a speedy recovery.

The prime minister thanked the Crown Prince for his call and conveyed warm greetings for His Majesty Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain. The two leaders discussed the latest Covid-19 situation.

Reaffirming the strong bonds of amity that always existed between the leadership and people of the two countries, Prime Minister Imran Khan invited the crown province to pay a visit to Pakistan. It was agreed to maintain positive momentum in high-level exchanges between the two brotherly countries.