Criminals’ gang busted

Islamabad : The Sabzi Mandi police have busted two members of criminals’ gang hailing from Afghanistan and involved in several dacoities and recovered snatched cash, valuables and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

Following the special directions of DIG (Operations) Afzal Ahmed Kausar, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer devised a special strategy to curb crime in the area. Special team under supervision of DSP Mubarik Ali including SHO Sabzi Mandi police station Liquat Ali, Shahid Munair, ASI Iftikhar along with others. This team succeeded to bust a two member’s dacoit’s gang identified as Muhammad Abbas and Towab Khan, residents of Afghanistan.

Police team recovered snatched cash, 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession. They were wanted to police in various dacoity cases in the area of Sabzi Mandi police station.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appreciated the performance of Sabzi Mandi police and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.