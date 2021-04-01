Pakistan tennis legend Saeed Hai passes away

KARACHI: Pakistan tennis legend Khawaja Saeed Hai, one of the early sports icons of the country, passed away here on Wednesday aged 91.

A former Pakistan No. 1, Hai was one of Pakistan’s biggest tennis stars of all time. He was the first Pakistani tennis player to reach the main draw of a Grand Slam through qualifying matches. He featured in the main draw of back-to-back editions of the Wimbledon in 1955 and 1956, and reached the second round of the French Open. He also played in the US Open.

Apart from playing in the Davis Cup, he also captained Pakistan’s Davis Cup team 32 times.

When the French Tennis Federation celebrated 100 years of French Championship at Roland Garros, they built a commemorative wall displaying the names of players who had done well during the championship. It included the name of Hai as well.

Hai was also the founder President of the International Club. Membership is only open for Grand Slam and Davis Cup players. The International Tennis Federation (ITF) awarded him with a Gold medal at their Annual General Meeting held in Lausanne (Switzerland) before 300 delegates from 198 affiliated associations of ITF including Pakistan.

Hai was one of the leading lights of Pakistan tennis even after retiring from the game as he was a father figure in Sindh tennis and also served as senior vice president of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF).

Born on March 5, 1930, in British India, Hai studied at the Aligarh Muslim University where he also honed his tennis skills. In the fifties and sixties, he was regarded among the biggest tennis stars in the country.

Later, after quitting professional tennis Hai switched to coaching and guided Pakistan to many a memorable triumphs in the Davis Cup arena.

“Saeed Hai was my first Davis Cup captain in 1984 when Pakistan created history by reaching the Eastern Zone final,” said Hameed-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan No. 1 who achieved most of his Davis Cup success under Hai’s guidance.

Hai was the head of a family that included several high achievers in the field of sports. His son Ali Hai is a former national golf champion while Zia was a leading tennis player. His daughter Fatima Raza was a tennis champion who later excelled in bridge, winning international titles along with her mother Rubina Hai.

Meanwhile, PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan has extended his condolences to Hai’s family on his demise on behalf of the federation.