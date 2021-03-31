3 female polio vaccination workers shot dead in Afghanistan

JALALABAD: Gunmen killed three female polio vaccination workers in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday, officials said, adding that a blast had also rocked the provincial health department headquarters but left no casualties, a British wire service reported.

Ghulam Dastagir Nazari, head of the immunisation programme at Afghanistan’s Health Ministry, told Reuters the explosion took place at the entrance to the health department for the province of Nangarhar late on Tuesday morning.

Around the same time unknown gunmen shot vaccination workers at two separate locations in Jalalabad, killing two volunteers and one supervisor in the polio immunisation programme, all of them women, he said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban, said they had no role in the attacks.

Rabia, a 20-year old vaccinator in Jalalabad who asked that only her first name be published for security reasons, told Reuters she was in a state of shock.

“Today I am very worried, I do not think my family will allow me to work as a polio vaccinator anymore, because they are afraid that one day I will be killed too,” she said.

US Charge D’Affaires Ross Wilson said: “Attacking vaccinators is as heartless as it is inexplicable.”

“This campaign is an important step to protect Afghan children from facing an infectious disease that can cause debilitating paralysis,” he said on Twitter.