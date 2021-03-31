Uzair Baloch acquitted in two more cases

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: A sessions court on Tuesday acquitted Lyari’s suspected gangster Uzair Baloch in two more cases pertaining to arson and rioting after the prosecution could not present evidence against him. Baloch, an alleged kingpin of the Lyari gang war and chief of the defunct Peoples Aman Committee, has been acquitted in 14 criminal cases in the past four months.