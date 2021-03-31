‘PDM intact, to work for strengthening democracy’

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Pakistan People’s Party leader and former speaker Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was intact and no one would be allowed to create rift in the alliance.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said that the PPP would play its vital role in and outside the parliament to strengthen democracy and rule of law in the country. He said that media was creating rumours and bitterness among the leaders of the PDM, therefore, important decisions would now be taken in the closed door meetings.

The former speaker said that the PPP could bring no-trust motion against the Punjab CM if it was given any such task. He said the PPP would take important decisions in its central executive committee meeting to be held in Karachi on April 5.

He claimed that Yusuf Raza Gilani was an elected leader of the opposition in the Senate, not ‘selected’. Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, Faisal Karim Kundi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan used to claim to have the best team but now the portfolios of ministers were being changed on daily basis. However, no ‘change’ could be seen in the lives of people despite changing the third finance minister in a short span of time.