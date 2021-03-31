Bobby Storey funeral: No charges recommended over ‘Covid breaches’

BELFAST: No prosecutions have been recommended over alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations last year at the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey.

Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill was among 24 interviewed by police over the scenes at the funeral in west Belfast in June.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) director of public prosecutions Stephen Herron said he acknowledged “widespread public concern” around events on June 30, 2020.

However he said the regulations had become “extremely difficult to navigate” with 10 different amendments. “Prosecutions can only be brought where the available evidence provides a reasonable prospect of proving, beyond reasonable doubt, a breach of the criminal law,” he said.

“As a result of the factors considered we have concluded that the prosecution could not prove any breach of the regulations to the required standard.”

Ms O’Neill said she has “worked tirelessly” to rebuild trust with the public.

“I wish to say again today that I am sorry for the hurt that has been caused to so many, including to Bobby Storey’s own family who have been thrust into the headlines at a time of immense grief,” Ms O’Neill said.

“Over the past nine months, I have worked tirelessly to rebuild trust with the public and I continue to work every day to navigate us all through this unprecedented crisis.” The PPS also announced decisions around three other funerals, including an intention to prosecute two individuals in connection with the funeral of Francie McNally in Co Tyrone in April 2020.

The PPS said it will offer a diversionary disposal to one individual reported in connection with attendance outside the home of a recently bereaved family in west Belfast in April 2020, and diversionary disposals to six suspects reported in connection with attendance at a funeral in east Belfast in early June 2020.

Breaches of Covid-19 regulations are summary offences which are punishable by fines. The funeral of former IRA leader Storey has been one of the most controversial events of the coronavirus pandemic in Northern Ireland.

More than 1,000 people lined the streets for the funeral procession at a time when strict limits on such events were in place.