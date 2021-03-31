Up to 1,520 fined for Covid-19 SOPs violations

PESHAWAR: As many as 1,520 people were issued tickets and fined for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the provincial capital on Tuesday.

The action was taken mostly in public transport, as well as bus stands across the provincial capital. A fine of Rs300 and Rs500 each was imposed on those violating the SOPs in public transport, officials said.

Wearing facemask has been declared mandatory at congested places after imposing Section 144 in the provincial capital.

Police had warned that action will be taken against those not wearing facemask despite the fresh orders issued to prevent the spread of coronavirus. “We issued tickets to 1,520 people in Peshawar on Tuesday for not wearing facemasks and violating Covid SOPs introduced by the government,” Abbas Majeed Marwat, the senior superintendent of police traffic, told The News.

The official said 8,846 people were issued tickets in the last one month by the traffic police for not following Covid SOPs. The tickets were issued for not wearing masks and not keeping a safe distance in vehicles as per Covid SOPs.

Besides, the regular police lodged 35 cases for SOPs violations in the provincial capital.

As many as 192 cases were registered and 409 people arrested under various sections for violation of the Covid SOPs during the last one month.

The restrictions have been tightened after directives by the government to ban all kinds of gatherings and ensure implementation of SOPs to curb the peak of the coronavirus.

The total cases lodged for violation of the SOPs since the first lockdown in the city reached 4,074 while 11304 people were arrested during the actions till Monday.

Special teams of the district administration and police have been formed to visit various parts of Peshawar to ensure implementation of the Covid SOPs.

The traffic police are registering cases against the violators of the SOPs to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Teams are visiting different bazaars and public places to ensure following Covid SOPs to stop the spread of the virus.

A majority of people, however, do not follow the SOPs including wearing masks, keeping safe distances in public places as well as social gatherings, demanding a mass education campaign through prayer leaders, elected members and all those having a say in the society.