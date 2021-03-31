CDA approves 4,000 flats project

Islamabad: The Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) which met here on Tuesday approved a project of 4,000 low-cost residential flats in the federal capital.

The project has been planned in line with the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide low-cost houses to the people. “This is a project which will be undertaken in collaboration with the Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority (NAPHDA) and major step in objectives of low-cost housing,” an official of CDA said.

The project which will be carried out in the Alipur area of Islamabad, has been approved subject to environmental assessment and confirmation of financial feasibility while CDA will only provide the seed money.

The meeting also gave nod to PC-1 of traffic management solutions worth Rs200 million in F-10 and F-11 portion of Margalla Road.

The committee which met with the CDA Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed in the chair online also sought a report of a committee on additional work in sector D-12.