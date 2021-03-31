WSF-PSA satellite squash event in Karachi postponed

KARACHI: The $1000 WSF and PSA Satellite squash event scheduled in Karachi has been postponed.

The event was to be held at the RKJK Squash Complex, PN Fleet Club, Saddar from April 5-7 with the draw of 16 players.

“Sindh Squash Association has announced that the satellite tournament which was planned in Karachi from April 5–7 has been postponed. Fresh dates will be intimated in due course of time,” stated the organiser.