close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 31, 2021

WSF-PSA satellite squash event in Karachi postponed

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 31, 2021

KARACHI: The $1000 WSF and PSA Satellite squash event scheduled in Karachi has been postponed.

The event was to be held at the RKJK Squash Complex, PN Fleet Club, Saddar from April 5-7 with the draw of 16 players.

“Sindh Squash Association has announced that the satellite tournament which was planned in Karachi from April 5–7 has been postponed. Fresh dates will be intimated in due course of time,” stated the organiser.

Latest News

More From Sports