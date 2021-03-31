National Archery Championship in November in Quetta

KARACHI: National Archery Championship will be held in November in Quetta while inter-provincial championship will be held in Punjab.

The general council of Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF) decided this in its Annual General Meeting, which was presided by Arif Hasan in Lahore the other day.

Also, the annual calendar of the federation will be finalised by April 15 for approval from the general council.

Moreover, it was decided that the verification of clubs will be done in order to recognise Islamabad Archery Association.

The federation will also arrange a joint training programme with Bangladesh for coaches while camps will be organised for archers.