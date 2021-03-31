Japanese charged over insults after Netflix star’s suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOKYO: A man has been charged over online abuse directed at a Japanese star of Netflix reality show "Terrace House" who took her own life last year, prosecutors said on Tuesday. A spokesman for Tokyo Prosecutors’ Office told AFP they had made a "summary indictment against a man in his 20s" following the May 2020 death of Hana Kimura, a cast member of the internationally popular TV show.