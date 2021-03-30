Four more corona patients die

FAISALABAD: Four more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Monday. According to a health department spokesperson, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 608 in the district and 186 people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours. He said 1,373 people were tested for coronavirus in public and private hospitals. He said so far 9,236 patients had recovered from the disease and active coronavirus cases in Faisalabad reached upto 2,910. He said 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 95 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 131 patients, including 53 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 44, including 16 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital and 1,850 patients were quarantined at their homes.

Anti-polio drive launched: A five-day anti-polio drive was launched in the district on Monday. During this period, 1.327 million children up to the age of five years old will be vaccinated by 3,549 anti-polio teams.

On the first day of the anti-polio drive, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited the General Bus Stand and inspected the process of vaccination of children. He checked marks on the finger nails of kids and asked authorities concerned to extend the anti-polio drive to all areas.

8 booked over Covid SOPs violations: Eight people were booked over violations of Covid SOPs on Monday. The authorities Monday sealed two mobile phone shops in Kachehry Bazaar and near Clock Tower square the people, who were without face mask, were made to stand facing the clock tower for some time as a token punishment.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited different areas of the city to check implementation of coronavirus SOPs. On the occasion, he said after the rise of the third wave of the pandemic now not only FIRs were being registered against coronavirus SOPs violators, but also those who were without face masks were also being detained.

UAF TT Singh campus to get varsity status: Agriculture University of Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer Monday said the UAF Toba Tek Singh campus would soon get a full university status. The VC stated this while talking to Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq, Political Adviser to US President Joe Biden Tahir Javed, Member Provincial Assembly Saeed Ahmed Saeedi and others at the sub-campus. He said Toba Tek Singh had become the second largest poultry centre in the country after Karachi. He maintained special attention had been paid to poultry and animal sciences in the sub-campus and the number of students had increased to more than 2,600. Tahir said he would personally meet Prime Minister Imran Khan to give university status to the sub-campus as soon as possible. The FIEDMC chairman said the social and economic development of country was directly linked to quality education.