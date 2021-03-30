IHC attack case: It’s trial of entire system, says IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC), while hearing the high court building attack case, remarked on Monday that it was trial of the entire system.

The IHC conducted proceedings against lawyers over an incident of vandalising the high court premises. The misconduct proceedings are being conducted against 21 lawyers, allegedly having role in the Feb 8 incident. An IHC bench, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, is hearing the case. CJ Athar Minallah said that not any outsider but lawyers were involved in the incident. “No committee is required, everyone knows each thing,” he said.

“The Islamabad High Court was paralysed for an entire day,” the CJ said. “The bar should decide if it would assist the court or not,” the judge said. Justice Athar Minallah remarked, “It is trial of the entire system. The protesting lawyers were brought to the high court with provocative speeches,” the IHC top judge said. Justice Minallah remarked that the court had trust in the bar. “We will see who is lying after affidavits submitted to the court,” he added. “The February 8 incident was unpardonable and unexpected,” Justice Minallah added.

“The scrutiny committee has nominated 21 legal practitioners from total 150 lawyers after an inquiry,” he said. The bench adjourned further hearing of the case.