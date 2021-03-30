close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
PTI govt’s policies worse than coronavirus, says Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq said masses were suffering from cruel PTI policies more than the coronavirus, saying this pandemic has seen ruling elite flourishing while people becoming poorer.

The ineptitude of the PTI government left the masses without even two meals a day as utilities and basic items prices sky-rocketed, he said Monday while addressing meetings with different party delegations at Mansoora. The PTI government broke all the records of pushing the masses to harsh difficulties as the money which used to suffice for whole month before this government was not sufficient to sustain a poor household even for a week, he added. He said the hike in prices of basic needs under the PTI government was phenomenal and the recent wave of price hike before the holy month of Ramazan has literally broken the backs of even the middle class household in the country. He demanded the prime minister to immediately announce reduction of 50 percent in the prices.

