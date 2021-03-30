Iran pardons 1,800 prisoners

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TEHRAN: Iran pardoned or cut the sentences of over 1,800 prisoners to mark a religious festival celebrated on Monday, including the rare release of 100 detainees held in connection to state security.
Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had "agreed to grant a pardon or reduce the sentences of 1,849 convicts", the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said. Those released included prisoners convicted following protests held in November 2019, when a surprise hike in fuel prices sparked a wave of demonstrations across Iran.
"One hundred (of the prisoners) convicted for reasons related to state security are also on this pardon list, which includes a number of people convicted in connection with the events of November 2019," Mizan added, without further details.
At least 304 people died in the 2019 unrest, according to London-based Amnesty International, while some authorities announced 230 deaths during what they said were "riots".