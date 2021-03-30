DC directs authorities to accelerate raids against SOPs violators

Rawalpindi:Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar ul Haq on Monday urged the citizens to wear face masks which help stop the spread of coronavirus and also directed the authorities concerned to accelerate raids to check Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) violations.

He informed that Rawalpindi district administration officers, under their ongoing campaign launched to check implementation of coronavirus SOPs issued by the Punjab government, inspected 18 mosques and madaris besides conducting 41 raids at public transport vehicles.

He said fines amounting to Rs60,000 were imposed on the rules violators and 15 vehicles were also impounded. Similarly, 14 bus terminals were raided to check implementation of the SOPs while the violators were penalized with Rs12,000 fines, he added.

He said 66 public parks were also inspected and Rs2,900 fines were imposed on those who breached the SOPs. 134 shopping malls, markets and plazas were checked under efforts being made by the administration to contain spread of coronavirus and 71 violators were imposed fines amounting to Rs99,500. The raiding teams also checked 21 marriage halls and 123 restaurants while a marriage hall and 15 restaurants were sealed for violating the guidelines issued by the government and penalized with fines amounting to Rs164,500. The DC urged the citizens to follow the coronavirus SOPs and adopt all possible precautionary measures against coronavirus.

All possible safety measures were being taken to protect the citizens and the authorities concerned had been directed to ensure strict implementation of the SOPs. He informed that the officers concerned had been instructed to remain on the frontline to fulfill their official responsibilities and make all out efforts to ensure implementation of the SOPs.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Qasim Ijaz visited different areas of Saddar Bazaar and checked implementation of the SOPs at restaurants, bakeries and shops.