UET seeks deans, directors’ assets detail

LAHORE:University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore administration has asked its Deans of Faculties and Chairmen/ Directors of all teaching departments to submit declaration of assets held and acquired by them during the last five years. A letter to them from UET Registrar office referred to a letter of S&GAD Punjab in this regard titled “Declaration of assets held and acquired by government servants”. However, some UET teachers claimed that data about assets was being asked as part of the special five-year audit of the UET being conducted by the Director General Audit Punjab.