Covid kills four more as another 269 test positive

Four more people have died due to Covid-19 and 269 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,495 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Monday that 9,030 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 269 people, or three per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The government has so far conducted 3,280,778 tests, which have resulted in 265,157 positive cases, which means that 8.1 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected. After the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said 4,710 patients across the province are currently infected: 4,416 are in self-isolation at home, eight at isolation centres and 286 at hospitals, while 259 patients are in critical condition, of whom 39 are on life support.

He added that 183 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 255,952, which shows the recovery rate to be 96.5 per cent. Of the 269 cases of Sindh, 99 (or 37 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 34 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 24 from District South, 15 from District Central, 12 from District Malir, and seven each from the Korangi and West districts.

As for the other districts, Thatta has reported 36 new cases, Mirpurkhas 14, Tando Muhammad Khan 13, Tando Allahyar 11, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad 10 each, Sanghar eight, Ghotki, Sujawal, Umerkot and Larkana six each, Badin, Matiari and Hyderabad five each, Khairpur and Naushehroferoze three each, Jacobabad two, and Jamshoro and Sukkur one each.