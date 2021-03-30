Students want Cambridge exams postponed

PESHAWAR: The students under Cambridge Education System staged a demonstration, asking the government to postpone their examination scheduled for April.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands outside Peshawar Press Club on Monday, the students Zaryab, Awais, Aftab Ali, Hassan Ahmad and Abdullah told reporters that keeping in view of the growing cases of Covid-19, examinations had been postponed throughout the world.

They said they had not completed online classes and were not ready to appear in examinations. The students said the government had kept their schools closed due to coronavirus and disturbed their education. They asked the government to promote the O level and A level students or else they would launch a protest drive for acceptance of demands.