Six schoolchildren crushed to death in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: At least six schoolchildren were killed when a speeding passenger van ran over them in district Khairpur on Monday.

According to police, the accident occurred near Kot Lalu town of the district that left three of the children dead on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.Following receipt of information, the area people rushed to the spot and shifted the dead and the injured children to the nearest hospital.

They lamented a lack of response from the authorities concerned.Later, enraged family members of the children and the area residents staged a protest demonstration on Mehran National Highway and blocked it by setting tyres to fire. They chanted slogans against the district administration and transporters.