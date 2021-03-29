53 power thieves nabbed in South Punjab

MULTAN: Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 53 electricity thieves in the operations launched throughout the South Punjab, said a Mepco official on Sunday.Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 48,000 electricity units.A sum of over Rs800,000 fine was imposed on those stealing the electricity through tampering with meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.