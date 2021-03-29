close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 29, 2021

25 injured in Kohistan road mishap

Peshawar

MANSEHRA: Twenty-five passengers, including women and children, sustained injuries when a Gilgit-bound mini-bus plunged into a gorge in the Barseen area of Upper Kohistan.

Police officials said, the coach, which was on its way to Gilgit-Baltistan from Rawalpindi, met the accident after the driver lost control over steering while negotiating a sharp turn.

The police and Rescue 1122 rescuers rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital in Dasu where from five of them were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad.

