Child drowns in well

HANGU: A seven-year old child was killed when he fell into a well in Muslimabad locality in Hangu district on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 In-charge Jawad Khan said that a team was sent to Muslimabad locality in Shahid Town after they received a call about drowning of a child named Kashif.

He said the boy was playing in his home when all of a sudden fell into the well.

The rescue team, he added, retrieved the body and shifted it to the District Headquarters Hospitals in Hangu. The body was later handed to the relatives after necessary formalities.