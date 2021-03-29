Timely reforms

This refers to the letter ‘Visible cracks’ (March 25) by Engr Asim Nawaz. It seems that the recent political developments have suddenly thrown the PDM into disarray – at least for now. The writer has rightly asserted that the PTI-led government should be allowed to complete its constitutional tenure peacefully. For the 2023 elections, two things need to be fixed. First, electoral reforms should be tabled in parliament to fix the flaws in the current system.

Second, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should be restructured and turned into a strong and independent organisation which can easily conduct impartial elections. These steps are necessary if we want to ensure the peaceful transition of power in the future.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore