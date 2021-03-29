close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
Mozambique survivors evacuated

MAPUTO: Thousands of survivors of a deadly attack on Mozambique’s northern town of Palma were being evacuated on Sunday to the provincial capital Pemba, aid and rights agencies said. Militants began attacking the town, a gas hub in the province of Cabo Delgado, on Wednesday, forcing nearly 200 people including foreign gas workers to evacuate a hotel where they had taken refuge.

