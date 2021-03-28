Buzdar orders strict implementation of corona SOPs

MULTAN: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed deep concerns over continuous rise in corona cases and ordered strict implementation of SOPs, saying there will be no compromise in this connection.

Speaking at the NCOC meeting at the Multan RPO office through video link Saturday, he said they all have to unite to combat the COVID-19 challenge as it is the collective responsibility of all the citizens to prevent the pandemic. The meeting expressed deep concern over the rising number of corona cases. The chief minister directed strict implementation of SOPs and said negligence in implementation of SOPs would not be tolerated. Police officers should ensure implementation of SOPs to protect the lives of the people, all precautions should be taken for the health of the people, the third wave of corona is dangerous and only with the cooperation of the people it can be controlled.

He also paid a surprise visit to corona vaccination centre in Amirabad after attending the NCOC meeting through video link. He saw the process of administering vaccination to the senior citizens and the facilities provided to them. He said vaccination against corona was going on smoothly. He is personally reviewing the vaccination process, he added. After health workers and senior citizens, the process of vaccinating people over the age of 50 will be started soon, he further added. He said vaccination centres have been set up in every district of Punjab.

He said citizens must wear masks when going out. In the last 24 hours, 2330 new cases of corona were reported in Punjab and 43 corona patients died. The chief minister said number of active cases in Punjab has reached 21,311. Around 15,473 corona tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours in the province, he said. The province has conducted 3735,705 corona tests till date.

The chief minister was briefed by the chief secretary on the corona situation in the province. The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, additional chief secretary home, secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education, secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Commissioner Lahore Division and officials concerned via video link. He said the unnatural alliance of the PDM has come to an end. The opposition is now reaping what it has sown. The chief minister also condoled the deaths of Sohail Abdul Nasser, senior journalist and columnist of an Urdu daily and wife of senior journalist and anchorperson Salim Bokhari.