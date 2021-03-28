close
Sun Mar 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 28, 2021

One injured in rocket attack from Afghanistan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 28, 2021

KHAR: A man sustained injuries when rockets fired from Afghanistan’s border area hit Lagharai village in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Saturday. The police said that two rockets were fired from Kunar province of Afghanistan that landed in Lagharai area in Mamond tehsil close to the border.

They said that one rocket landed in the fields while the other hit the house of one Taj Muhammad. The police said that he was injured and taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Latest News

More From Pakistan