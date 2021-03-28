One injured in rocket attack from Afghanistan

KHAR: A man sustained injuries when rockets fired from Afghanistan’s border area hit Lagharai village in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Saturday. The police said that two rockets were fired from Kunar province of Afghanistan that landed in Lagharai area in Mamond tehsil close to the border.

They said that one rocket landed in the fields while the other hit the house of one Taj Muhammad. The police said that he was injured and taken to the hospital for medical treatment.