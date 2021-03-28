CJP, IHC CJ visit model jail in Islamabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Saturday visited the site of model jail in the capital. During the visit, Chief Commissioner Islamabad gave presentation to the CJP and IHC CJ about the progress on the project.