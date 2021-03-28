Timergara, Mansehra bar associations get new presidents

TIMERGARA/MANSEHRA: Shah Faisal Yousafzai advocate of the four parties alliance was elected as president of the Timergara District Bar Association for the year 2020-2021.

Except president, the rest of the whole panel from the two-party alliance was elected.

Shah Faisal Yousazai advocate of the four parties alliance, including Malgari Wakilan, PML-N lawyers forum, Insaf Lawyers forum and JUI-F got 79 votes whereas Saleem Khan advocate of the two parties alliance including Islamic Lawyers Forum and Peoples Lawyers Forum got 64 votes.

Islamic Lawyers Forum and People’s Lawyers Forum has been rotating the top slots of president and general secretary of the district bar for the last ten years.

Former president district bar Timergara Iqbalurrahman advocate and ANP Lower Dir senior vice-president Malik Sajjad Yousafzai played key roles in the success of Shah Faisal Yousafzai advocate.

Meanwhile, Murtaza Khan advocate and Sarfaraz Khan advocate of Malgari Wakilan were elected president of sub divisional bars Samarbagh and Chakdara for the year 2020-2021, respectively.

Our correspondent from Mansehra adds: Mohammad Bilal Khan advocate has been elected the president of the District Bar Association here on Saturday.

The polling, which started at about 9pm continued until 4pm and district bar associations’ member lawyers cast their vote in a peaceful environment.

Mohammad Bilal Khan secured 337 voters against his rival Iftikhar Alam who could secure only 63 votes.

All other office-bearers of the association were elected unopposed earlier as none of the bar’s members submitted their nomination papers against them.