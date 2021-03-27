Shah hires specialists for nutrition, mental health

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier judoka Shah Hussain has hired the services of two different specialists who are working on the Olympian’s mental strength and nutrition ahead of the Tokyo Olympics to be held this summer.

“I have hired a nutrition specialist who looks after my diet during training and one who works with me on my mental strength. I pay them both from my own pocket,” Shah told ‘The News’ from Japan on Friday.

“Both areas are very important. You know I need top nutrition which also includes supplements. Mental strength is very important in sports and the specialist in that field helps me. You remember last time in the Rio Olympics I had lost in the first round but this time I want to qualify for the final,” Shah said.

“It does not mean that I am weak mentally but you know along with physical training you also need mental training,” Shah said.

He said this time he believes that he can win a medal in the Olympics.

“During my last four months training I have achieved my top fitness and feel that I can win a medal,” said Shah, also a 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games silver medallist.

“You know the Olympics are being held in my home town and it will give me a home advantage. I can exploit the golden opportunity to win medal for my country,” Shah said.