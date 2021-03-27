Walking trails re-opened for visitors

Islamabad: The hiking trails have been reopened for the visitors after closure of ten days due to current spike in coronavirus pandemic and Pakistan Day Parade.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has urged the visitors to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while trekking on trails 2,3,4,5 and 6.

Scores of visitors come to the hiking trails in the heart of the Margallah hills and enjoy its natural serene and green environment. When the administration decided to shut premises of Margallah Hills National Park the visitors turned towards other grounds and open spaces in the capital city.

Taking advantage of the gap the IWMB carried out uplift work in various sections of the hiking trails focusing on restoring them without using sand, concrete or any other construction material.

Nazir Awan, a hiker, said “It is good to see that trails are now open for the visitors. There are not so many people here because I think they are not aware about reopening of the hiking trails.”

“I see number of new notice boards urging visitors to follow SOPs but it needs some more strict measures to ensure their implementation,” he said.

He said: “Trails will also remain closed on Saturday and Sunday and again I must say most of the visitors will not be aware about it.” The visitors have been asked to wear masks and observe social distancing while trekking.