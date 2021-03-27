COVID-19 claims 43 more lives

LAHORE:Around 43 more patients died from coronavirus while 2,451 new infections were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, the death toll reached 6,140, while confirmed cases became 207,765 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 17,315 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,719,232 in the province. Around 1,456 patients recovered during the last 24 hours which raised the number of total recovered individuals to 181,351 in the province.