CM Usman Buzdar slams Opp for ‘negative narrative’

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MPA Ashraf Ansari called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and thanked him for the development package, announced for Gujranwala.

Younis Ansari and Tahir Bashir Cheema were also present. The chief minister said that composite development was his commitment and the govt was working to serve masses.

“My doors are always open for resolving public-related issues and I will also monitor the development projects for their timely completion because Gujranwala is my own city,” he added. The chief minister said that people had rejected negative narrative of the opposition and the unnatural opposition alliance, PDM had also suffered its political death.

MPA Ashraf Ansari said the chief minister had won the people’s hearts by announcing a university in Gujranwala and the city would progress under the leadership of Usman Buzdar. He thanked the chief minister for provision of 106 vehicles to Gujranwala Waste Management Company.“We are thankful to you and have full trust in your leadership,” he added and regretted that cleanliness and other issues were badly ignored in the past.