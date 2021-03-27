Dasu power project to be completed ahead of time, says Wapda

MANSEHRA: Wapda’s chairman Left-Gen (retd) Muzzamil Hussain has expressed satisfaction over the progress of work on the 4300 megawatts Dasu Hydropower Project.

“This is a mega energy project, which would not only meet the electricity shortfall in the country but also bring about prosperity and development in the area,” Hussain told a gathering held in Dasu, the district headquarters of Upper Kohistan, on Friday.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government through its district administration extended all possible support to the federal government in removing hurdles in the way of the mega energy project and work was well in progress and that the dam would be completed before time.

“I am satisfied that work is well in progress and the local community is also extending all possible help to the district administration and Wapda for the early completion of the project,” said Hussain.

The Wapda chairman also visited the dam's different sections and tunnels and met with local and Chinese engineers and workers. Deputy Commissioner Arif Khan Yousafzai, speaking on the occasion, said that hurdles in the way of that mega energy project were removed and work was in full swing.

“All the issues related to the land acquisition area have already been settled and the local community has been extending their full support to the administration for early completion of this energy project,” said Mr Yousafzai.