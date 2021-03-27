Pak-India commanders discuss LoC ceasefire

ISLAMABAD: A flag meeting of brigade commanders was held at the Rawalakot-Poonch crossing point as a follow-up to understanding reached between Directors General Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India to restore peace at the Line of Control (LoC), last month.

The meeting was held to discuss the implementation on decision taken by DGMOs to observe ceasefire at the LoC and other sectors with effect from midnight of February 24 and 25. The two sides agreed on strict observance of all agreements, understandings and ceasefire along LoC and all other sectors. The DGMOs had reiterated that mechanism of hotline and flag meetings will be utilized to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.

The mechanism of military contacts between Pakistan and India had existed since 1987 while the two neighbouring countries also reached an understanding on ceasefire in 2003.

“ The two countries now have agreed to strictly observe ceasefire agreement of 2003 in letter and spirit and make the same as sustainable,” ISPR chief Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said.

However, there was spike in ceasefire violations by India since 2014 which claimed lives of 310 civilians on the Pakistan side including 49 women and 36 children.