Sat Mar 27, 2021
Vaccine doses

March 27, 2021

The government of Pakistan needs to take adequate steps to vaccinate a high percentage of the country’s population against Covid-19. In Pakistan, the total number of vaccine doses administered per 100 people is 0.16, which tells that the country needs to do more to get people vaccinated. For that, the government should help private companies launch a small-scale vaccination programme for their employees. This step will increase the number of vaccinated people and play a big role in fighting against the deadly virus. Also, the government should realise that the strict implementation of SOPs is absolutely necessary to contain the spread of the virus.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

